Ramsey County commissioners said during a Tuesday meeting they have received numerous calls about Stacy Tweet’s comments, which were made during a Dec. 8 commission meeting. Tweet, the county’s VA officer noted leaders from the North Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, which oversees his office, condemned a group called Veterans Standing for Standing Rock, which in early December sent hundreds of veterans from across the country to Morton County to show support for Dakota Access protesters.

He said he received a call from “a little old lady from south of here” who “proceeded to chew me out for not sending anybody down there to help those poor protesters.

“I proceeded to chew her out, and I ended up hanging up on her,” he said, adding he expected someone may come back to him or the commission to discuss his phone etiquette.

None of the commissioners responded to the comments during that meeting.

The protests against Energy Transfer Partners’ 1,172-mile pipeline that would ship Bakken oil from western North Dakota to Illinois have drawn strong feelings from both sides. Some have criticized law enforcement, claiming officers are using inappropriate measures to keep protesters at bay. Anti-protest advocates have called protesters unlawful.

Since August, protesters gathered just north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation to oppose Dakota Access. A plan for the pipeline to cross the Missouri River just north of Standing Rock has been halted after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to approve permits for that portion of the project.

It’s unclear what Tweet meant by “a little old lady from south of here,” though the Spirit Lake Indian Reservation borders Ramsey County to the south.

A letter from Devils Lake resident Lori Schlieve addressed to the commission criticized Tweet and called his treatment of the caller inappropriate. Commissioner Lucas Wakefield read the letter during the Tuesday meeting in which Schlieve also said she was disappointed with the commission’s “complete lack of response or action.”

“Even after hearing Mr. Tweet proudly report his inept handling of the phone call and then hearing him throw in a clearly racial comment, the board did nothing,” Schlieve wrote, adding the commission needs to publicly address the matter.

Delayed reaction

Commissioner Jeff Frith, who missed the Dec. 8 meeting because of a prior commitment, said he was taken aback by the comment when he first watched video of the meeting. He said he was surprised the commission hasn’t received more letters about Tweet. He suggested the letter should be placed in Tweet’s file along with a corrective action plan.

Commission Chairman Mark Olson, who is in charge of the Veterans Service Office as part of his commission responsibilities, said he has spoken with Tweet. Olson said the comment was made in poor judgment.

“It wasn’t, I don’t believe, our proudest moment, not saying anything,” Commissioner Adam Leiphon said, adding it is an issue that shouldn’t go unnoticed. “I think most of us were caught off guard when it happened. It happened quickly.”

He said the commission should have said something at the Dec. 8 meeting but noted he doesn’t think “airing out personnel matters in a public meeting is necessarily the best way to handle it.”

“That’s why I feel it’s right for the portfolio holder to deal with it,” he said. “Maybe as a commission we should come up with a plan on how to handle it.”

The county has policy on employee conduct but does not have policy on how to handle such violations, Wakefield said.

“This really emphasizes the importance of having someone who can handle these (human resources) issues on behalf of the county and on behalf of the commission,” Wakefield said, adding the county should look at reviewing policies on how to handle employee conduct violations and contracting a human resources manager. “Without policies in place for how we go about reprimanding or righting these wrongs, we risk being very arbitrary with our judgment.”

Commissioners said not every employee issue should come up in a public setting, meaning supervisors and commissioners who oversee department portfolios should try to handle the situation first.

