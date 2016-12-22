One driver hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in south Fargo
FARGO — First responders are dealing with a two-vehicle crash that happened about 11:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, on 25th Street South near 33rd Avenue.
The crash involved a car and a small SUV. One driver was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, and the other driver declined medical attention, according to a firefighter at the scene.
No other details were immediately available. Check back for more on this developing story.