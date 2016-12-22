Search
    Heitkamp says she'll 'likely' stay in the Senate

    By April Baumgarten Today at 1:09 p.m.
    Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.

    U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp "likely" will stay in the Senate instead of joining the Trump administration.

    North Dakota's lone Democrat in Congress has been cited as the top choice for President-elect Donald Trump's agriculture commissioner, but she told her brother, Joel, on his KFGO radio show Thursday her first love is serving the people of North Dakota. When asked if she is going to stay in the Senate, Heitkamp said, "I think it's likely that that's going to be the outcome from all of this, yes.

    "I'm not saying 'never, never,' but I will tell you that I'm very, very honored to serve the people of North Dakota, and I hope that no matter what I do, that will always be my first priority," Heitkamp said.

    Check back for updates as this story develops.

    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015. She works with a team of talented journalists and editors, who strive to give the Grand Forks area the quality news readers deserve to know. Baumgarten grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college,  she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1248
