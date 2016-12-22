Heitkamp says she'll 'likely' stay in the Senate
U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp "likely" will stay in the Senate instead of joining the Trump administration.
North Dakota's lone Democrat in Congress has been cited as the top choice for President-elect Donald Trump's agriculture commissioner, but she told her brother, Joel, on his KFGO radio show Thursday her first love is serving the people of North Dakota. When asked if she is going to stay in the Senate, Heitkamp said, "I think it's likely that that's going to be the outcome from all of this, yes.
"I'm not saying 'never, never,' but I will tell you that I'm very, very honored to serve the people of North Dakota, and I hope that no matter what I do, that will always be my first priority," Heitkamp said.
