    Minnesota man found dead, believed from cold weather

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:47 p.m.

    BENSON -- The Swift County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota is investigating after a 57-year-old man was found dead Sunday, Dec. 18, near the Lake Hassel, Minn., access north of Benson.

    A passerby discovered the body of Michael Fennel, of rural Benson, near a vehicle, according to Sheriff John Holtz.

    The Midwest Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy, the Sheriff's Office said, but initial information suggests Fennel died from the cold weather. Temperatures reached as low as 30 degrees below zero with windchill that morning.

    The Sheriff's Office believes Fennel's vehicle may have been stuck in snow and ice. Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the death.

