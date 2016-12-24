GROWING TOGETHER: How nature contributes to Christmas

Let's give them a round of applause for cultivating nature into lasting symbols of the holidays.

Christmas wouldn't be the same without evergreen trees, wreaths and poinsettias. Maybe it was a group of gardeners who decided these would be fitting holiday decorations.

Christmas trees

Although evergreen trees were part of winter festivals for thousands of years, the Germans are credited with transitioning them 500 years ago into Christmas trees as we know them today.

The first written record is from Latvia, describing how people danced around their Christmas tree before setting it on fire.

Writings from 1530 from the German territory of Alsace (now France) mention trees being sold in the marketplace and taken into homes. By law, such trees couldn't be more than four feet high.

Christmas trees were introduced to the United States by German immigrants in the 1800s but didn't become widely popular until after Britain's Queen Victoria and her German husband Prince Albert were pictured in the London Times standing around their Christmas tree.

Fashion-conscious East Coast Americans quickly followed suit and wanted Christmas trees in their homes as well.

Commercial tree sales began in 1851 from evergreens harvested from native forests. President Franklin Pierce is credited with the first White House Christmas tree in 1853.

By the early 1900s, the natural forest supply of Christmas trees was decimated from overharvest.

President Theodore Roosevelt attempted to curtail the use of the Christmas tree, but his sons disagreed and sought help from famous conservationist Gifford Pinchot.

Roosevelt was persuaded that if handled properly, Christmas tree harvest did not harm the environment. Shortly after, the first Christmas tree farm was started in New Jersey.

Currently there are more than one million acres of Christmas trees being grown on plantations and cultivated like any other farm crop. They're ready for harvest in about six to eight years after planting.

Of the 30 million real trees sold this season, only a tiny portion is harvested from the wild, with nearly all being cut from commercial tree farms.

Colorado, Oregon, Michigan, Washington, Pennsylvania and North Carolina are top Christmas tree-producing states.

Poinsettias

We have a botanist to thank for bringing the "Christmas flower" to the United States 198 years ago. The poinsettia is a native of Central America, including Mexico. The Aztecs harvested it for its milky sap, believing it could reduce fevers.

The plant might have remained an unknown native of that region if not for the first United States Ambassador to Mexico.

Joel Poinsett was appointed to the new position by President James Madison in 1825. Not a politician, Poinsett's real interest was science, especially botany. (As an interesting side note, Poinsett later established a scientific institution we now know as the Smithsonian.)

While in Mexico, Poinsett was fascinated by the red-bloomed plant he encountered, and in 1828, he took cuttings back to the greenhouse at his South Carolina plantation.

The following year it was introduced into the commercial plant trade by the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society and called simply a new Euphorbia. (Euphorbia pulcherrima was the botanical name assigned to the "new" plant.)

In 1834, a Pennsylvania nurseryman introduced it to Europe and soon it became commonly called the poinsettia, after the botanist who recognized its potential.

The poinsettia develops its colorful bracts in response to winter's short days and long, dark nights.

Winter's shortest day naturally coincided with the Christmas season, making the bright red plants a natural for Christmas decorations.

The red and green theme also matched the old-time tradition of decorating green Christmas trees with red apples.

Currently, more than 30 million poinsettias are sold in the United States each year. Commercial production of uniformly branched plants blooming for the holidays requires carefully controlled greenhouse conditions.

Cuttings are rooted, plants are potted, pinched and fertilized following a precise calendar schedule. Temperature and growing conditions are carefully monitored to assure plants are ready for sale in late November and early December.

Christmas wreaths

Although there's plenty of literature about circular wreaths being included in celebrations and symbols by many cultures for thousands of years, not much is written about the earliest use of the Christmas wreath as we know it today with its perky red bow.

Vintage cards from Victorian times and early 1900s include our familiar image.

Millions of fresh wreaths are assembled by commercial producers each year with balsam fir being the most popular evergreen species used. Just the tips of fir branches are harvested from forest trees.

The same tree's tip growth can be harvested again in two or three years.