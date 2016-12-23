Ag Digest (Dec. 23, 2016)

The Torchbearer award is the highest honor a youth can earn in Farmers Union's youth program. Recipients must complete five years of senior youth work and attend at least one senior youth camp.

Erin Hill-Oban, former Torchbearer recipient and state senator from Bismarck, served as keynote speaker and spoke of the influence North Dakota Farmers Union has had on her personal and professional life.

Hill-Oban encouraged graduates to remember, throughout their lives, the grounding principles of Farmers Union.

Recipients, listed by county, include:

Cavalier: Jakob Iverson, Langdon.

Dickey: Clayton Henningsen, Monango; Summer Steinwand, Kulm.

Divide: Allison Grote, McGregor.

Emmons: Taylor Aberle, Heidi Jacob, both Linton.

Grant: Dillon Koepplin, Elgin.

Kidder: Morgan Ziesch, Pettibone.

Lamoure: Brittney Muske, Lamoure; Hailey Zwirner, Samantha Zwirner, both Berlin.

McLean: Haylee Rustad, Roseglen.

Morton: Sarah Schafer, Flasher.

Mountrail: Kaylyn Obert, Stanley.

Ransom: Lorenzo Strand, Nome.

Stutsman: Alexandra Grenz, Christen Willer, both Jamestown.

Walsh: Mikayla Fingarson, Edinburg.

Wells: Dillon Schmitz, Manfred.

Williams: Maari Dolan, Kelsey Perdue, Marissa Veach, all of Ray.

Winter weather requires major shift in cattle management

Winter weather has replaced warm fall temperatures, so cattle producers need to change the way they care for their animals, North Dakota State University Extension Service livestock specialists say.

Substantial drifting occurred in some areas, restricting cattle's access to feed and water. Producers should restore access to water and feed and move cattle to wintering areas as soon as possible, according to John Dhuyvetter, area livestock systems specialist at the North Central Research Extension Center near Minot. He also reminds producers to try to prevent cattle from being injured if they are competing for limited water space.

Snow is not a sufficient source of water if cattle are not acclimated to it and major drifting has compacted the snow. The specialists recommend spreading feed out so all cattle have access. Also, cattle will need extra feed while they are becoming acclimated to cold temperatures.

"However, if cows are being maintained on relatively poor-quality feeds or temperatures get too extreme, altering the amount of feed will not meet the increased energy requirements for the cattle," Karl Hoppe, area livestock systems specialist at the Carrington Research Extension Center, stated in a press release. "Feeds of higher nutrient quality (more energy dense) must be included to achieve the needed level of nutrition during cold spells."

Some feeds can be dangerous if hungry cattle are allowed full access. For example, grains and high-quality alfalfa can cause digestive disturbances or bloat if cattle consume too much.

Another strategy for dealing with the cold weather is to feed cattle at night. The heat from digestion peaks a few hours after a meal, so offering meals in the evening can help cattle cope with cold nighttime temperatures.

"Consider supplying enough feed for several days to cattle in cases when additional snowfall and drifting are forecast and could restrict cattle's access to feed for a period of time," beef quality specialist Lisa Pederson stated.

In feedlot settings, cattle may back off feed for a day or several days, so producers must make sure to get them eating pre-storm rations. Limit feeding or feeding smaller amounts several times a day can avoid digestive disturbances in feedlot cattle. Another option is to reduce dietary energy for a period of time by adding more roughage, then following that with a gradual transition back to high-energy finishing rations.

"Take steps to ensure cattle are out of the wind," livestock stewardship specialist and veterinarian Gerald Stokka stated. "If natural windbreaks (trees, draws, etc.) are available, take advantage of them for choosing wintering sites. If no natural windbreaks exist, producers will need to take steps to make permanent or portable windbreaks to protect cattle from the wind. Portable panels are good options for producers maintaining cattle in relatively open country."

Bedding may not always be necessary for wintering cow herds, but in cases where cattle are wet, it is a must. Bedding helps keep cattle dry. It also can provide a reprieve for cattle that have been standing or walking for several days after storms.

The specialists also recommend producers watch their cattle closely for health conditions that arise from exposure to winter weather. Hypothermia and frostbite may be apparent immediately, but cattle can be at risk for pneumonia and other conditions for several weeks after severe events. Producers should talk with their veterinarian to establish treatment plans for any anticipated or observed illness.

If producers lose cattle to bad weather, they need to keep records of those deaths. Financial assistance may be available through the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) for losses directly resulting from blizzards and winter storms.

To qualify for funds, producers need to provide a notice of loss to their local Farm Service Agency within 30 days of the event. The LIP is designed on a calendar year basis, so claims for December storms need to be finalized in early 2017.

Producers need to protect themselves from the weather as well.

"We all want to make sure our cattle are fed and properly bedded before the storm breaks or the temperatures plummet," beef cattle specialist Carl Dahlen stated. "Just take a few moments to make sure you are dressed appropriately before heading out the door."

The specialists also suggest that once the cattle are cared for, producers should check with friends and neighbors to see if they need extra help.

"Everyone's labor and equipment situations are different, and dramatically different effects of storms can be seen on farmsteads even a short distance away," Dhuyvetter stated.

For assistance with ration formulation, feeding recommendations or other winter management concerns, find a county extension office at www.ag.ndsu.edu/extension/directory.

For additional materials related to post-storm management of cattle, visit www.ag.ndsu.edu/cattledocs.

Modern sunflower fertility recommendations released

The North Dakota State University Extension Service has released new recommendations that provide a foundation for more holistic sunflower nutrient management and growers savings of $18 million.

North Dakota is the second largest producer of sunflower in the country. With South Dakota, the region produces most of the oilseed and confection sunflower for domestic use and export markets. Previous soil fertility recommendations were over 40 years old. An updated research and extension approach was due.

With the support of the National Sunflower Association, nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) rate studies were conducted across the length and breadth of North Dakota, throughout two growing seasons, at 30 sites. The results from the study were analyzed and recommendations were revised based on the scientific data. The N and P recommendations were completely transformed from those previously published.

Nitrogen recommendations are now regionally and tillage based. Regions are west-river and east of the Missouri river. Long-term no-till sites require less N than conventional till, a condition previously seen in wheat and corn, due to increased efficiency of N use under long-term no-till.

N recommendations are yield response-based and economics-based, where oil content is also included for oil-seed. Confection and oil-seed sunflower N recommendations are different.

There is no fertilizer P recommended since only 1 of 30 sites recorded an increase in yield due to P application. A nitrogen-rate calculator has been published on the web, and a nitrogen-rate calculator app for Android phones is also available for use.

The National Sunflower Association is very pleased with the modern recommendations, and the new recommendations, which generally result in lower fertilizer inputs compared to the previous recommendations, also contribute to increased profitability of sunflower production and lower environmental exposure to N and P contamination of ground and/or surface waters.

The discontinuation of P application to sunflower will result in a grower savings of about $18 million in costs to produce the North Dakota crop.

The recommendations also consider the risk of sunflower wind-lodging, which if growers follow the recommendations, will reduce the annual loss to downed sunflower through poor harvest recovery and increased head diseases.