Missing Texas teenager found in rural Minnesota town

Natalie Elizabeth Klehr was located in Spicer, according to a news release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, which had been handling the investigation. The news release did not indicate where Klehr was found, only stating that a Stearns County Deputy transported Klehr to Stearns County.

"No other information will be made public on this private juvenile matter," the news release read. "The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office thanks the media, members of the public and other agencies that assisted in finding this child."

Stearns County had put out a call earlier this week for help locating Klehr, 17. Klehr was said to be pregnant and change her hair color frequently.

She was reported missing from her hometown in Elgin, Texas. But authorities believed Natalie could be in central Minnesota because she has a significant number of family and friends in Stearns County and the area.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office did have contact with Klehr in early November but she was not reported as a runaway or missing at that time.