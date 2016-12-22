Curtis Webb, 45, was the Sanford Center's Executive Director from late 2012 until this past April, when he took on a similar role at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, Ill.

He was fired from his position there on Oct. 14 after VenuWorks, an Ames, Iowa-based management company that oversees both facilities, found unauthorized usage of a company debit card.

As a result of that, financial probes were launched at both event centers. The Bloomington investigation led to Webb being charged with a felony in Illinois for allegedly taking an unspecified amount of money from the arena between July 31 and Aug. 30.

According to The Pantagraph, a Bloomington newspaper, Webb has since pleaded not guilty in McLean County Circuit Court and a status hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 23.

At the Sanford Center, VenuWorks financial officials performed an internal investigation and last week met with Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews and Bemidji Finance Director Ron Eischens to give an overall summary of the findings.

Moving forward, Mathews said the city is working with the Minnesota Auditor's office to assess the situation and create an investigation report for the city.

"We're still in the assessment phase," Mathews said. "We're not ready to meet with the (city) council to give specifics at this time, as we're still handling it with management and the state auditor's office."

Additionally, Mathews said city staff have been in communication with both the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Attorney's Office to notify them of potential financial fraud or theft of public funds.

As the investigation is ongoing, Mathews said specific findings aren't yet available yet. However, he said a "substantial amount" was identified in the inspection of Sanford Center finances.

In Bloomington, the Pantagraph reported that the questionable expenses at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum included airline tickets to a destination determined inappropriate for business.

At previous Sanford Center Advisory Board meetings, VenuWorks officials have pledged to reimburse the city if any financial improprieties are confirmed.