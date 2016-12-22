Charges pending following shooting in Callaway, Minn.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers responding to a call found William J. Keezer, 38, at the home and later transported him to a hospital in Detroit Lakes before he was transferred to Fargo with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Todd Glander with the Becker County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Thursday that preliminary investigation indicates Keezer did not shoot himself in the incident, but Glander doesn't identify any other individuals involved or anticipate any additional charges.

The investigation is ongoing.