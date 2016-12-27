A parenting poem after Christmas

Yet pieces of cookies were still crumbled there.

The children were fighting with yelling and cries;

Electronics and toys were the sought-after prize.

While I in my sweatpants and Hubs in his cap

Were praying both children would go down for nap.

When out in the den, there arose such a clatter

I encouraged my husband to go check the matter.

The sun in the window reflecting the snow

Proved it was still midday, lit objects below.

When what to our wondering eyes should appear

But one broken snowman and no suspects near.

With two little children so lively and quick,

We've known for a while their answers are slick.

More rapid than eagles, the damage they blame

On each other, of course; it's their sibling they name.

"He did it!" shouts one. "You did!" he replies.

With nary a witness of snowman's demise.

"Just stand back", I say, "and we'll make the call."

But they dash away, dash away, on down the hall.

It's fruitless to fix it; the damage is done.

It's only décor, and the holiday's gone.

So back to their bedrooms, the children they flew.

With their arms full of toys and some cookie crumbs, too.

And then, in a twinkling, I heard on the news

The latest and greatest of modern day ruse.

As I drew in my head to my ostrich sand hole,

Not a mention was made of the coldest North Pole.

Christmas was long over. The presents were past.

Consumerism passed records, though these wouldn't last.

Each year is more spendy and trendy at that.

Gifts become status and nothing's old-hat.

The money is blown and the thank-yous are nil.

We're rapidly running our morals downhill.

We're slaves of the popular gadgets and toys

Breaking noses while falling for marketing ploys.

It's not about Jesus or family or food,

But, "what can I purchase? My credit score's good!"

Slow down, I implore you; let's all think this through.

There's more to our Christmas than gifts and to-do.

Our children are watching, but what do they see?

The biggest and brightest, the "give it to me!"

Once born was a baby who entered our earth.

To save us and heal us and uphold our worth.

A manger's what housed him, no demands did he make

He took what was given, for all our own sake.

It's not about snowmen. It's not about deals.

It's not about remote controls or new wheels.

The kids aren't just fighting for a chance at a turn.

They're looking for answers and longing to learn.

What we teach them still matters. Our actions still count.

Teach patience and kindness and grace that surmounts.

As Christmas is past us and out of mind's eye,

Let's not be forgetful of lessons gone by.

Love neighbors and always strive to do right.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a blessed night.

Val Kleppen is a Fargo wife, mother, blogger and co-founder of Harlynn's Heart, a group that comforts families who face infant loss. Her blog can be read at mindmumbles.com.