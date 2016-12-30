Holiday blues are real and resolvable

It's particularly fun to share in the joy of children taking delight in Santa Claus and exploring the presents Santa thoughtfully remembered.

Why then do many people feel melancholy and sometimes downright depressed during or after the holiday season? Are the holiday blues a myth?

Holiday blues are real, say behavioral health professionals, for the number of appointments for assistance increase after New Year's Day. Many suicide hotlines notice an uptick in callers and emailers around and after the holidays.

For many people, the holiday season brings memories of loss and sadness to the fore. During the holiday season most people review what has happened in the past year, such as a loved one who has developed serious illness, the departure of a treasured family member or friend, a serious financial or career loss.

Even the divorce from a mate, while usually understandable, brings up regrets and memories of happier times.

Memories of positive happenings can be overwhelmed by failed expectations during the past year, along with sadness and guilt that something we did or didn't do contributed to the negative outcome.

Self-reproach is especially hard to deal with, whether the responsibility we attribute to ourselves is realistic or not.

Often our personal guilt is not warranted to the extent we blame ourselves, as I have learned from working with clients.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) can be a contributing factor leading to depression. Short days with little sunshine and long cold nights trigger our bodies to conserve energy.

Humans don't reduce our activities nearly as much as animals that hibernate, but our secretion of bodily hormones, like melatonin, undergo a seasonal cycle that makes us crave warmth and sleep during the winter months.

A mid-winter trip to a warmer climate where the daily amount of sunshine is greater can do wonders for persons who experience SAD. Exposing ourselves to lights that exhibit the same wavelength as sunlight also can reduce SAD.

Most retail merchants now offer such light bulbs, and they have the added benefit of helping house plants grow like they would under real sunlight.

Having to face unwanted challenges can be a significant contributor to the holiday blues. For many, the New Year brings deadlines that are expected, such as having to pay debts that are due.

For others, the switch to a new year is a reminder of having to retire, move to a new home, finish a disliked project, adjust to newly-elected governmental leaders, carry out a promise we wish we had not made, or any of a variety of undesirable activities.

What can we do to reduce or resolve holiday blues?

Here are several suggestions that can help us cope, most of which I learned from clients.

A large family I know undertakes a collection each Christmas to assist a family member down on luck, a homeless person or a family dealing with a tragedy like a house fire. The act of giving heals the giver as well as the recipient.

Spend time outdoors instead of too much time watching television (football and basketball games can become mind-numbing and trivial) and minimize using personal communication devices such as smart phones and electronic games.

Exposure to sunlight and physical exertion are restorative. Consider snowshoeing, skiing, hunting, fishing through ice or on unfrozen waters, hiking and helping with farm chores.

Get enough sleep. The holidays disrupt normal sleep patterns, so consider naps and earlier-than-usual bedtimes to erase sleep debt.

Go to church, meditate, pray and write in a personal journal to capture thoughts and feelings that need to be addressed.

Join a club or activity that undertakes community betterment projects.

Don't be afraid that the current holiday blues will persist for a long time. Taking steps like those mentioned above helps resolve the temporary depression and hastens recovery.

Usually 4-8 weeks is typical for holiday-related depression to remit, but there are situations where the cause(s) don't readily go away, such as facing financial jeopardy when assets must be liquidated to satisfy lenders or assisting a loved one with a prolonged illness that slowly worsens over months and years.

It's not the end when holiday blues persist. Life-threatening events can teach us lessons in endurance and what to depend on.

Adversity offers us opportunities to learn what is most important.

Adversity is sometimes necessary to force us to develop core beliefs and practices that sustain us through anything else.

Adversity can be looked at as a gift rather than as suffering without a purpose.

Adversity can be an "opening up" experience that deepens our beliefs, strengthens our hope and our willingness to be charitable.

May you who are reading this experience positive growth this holiday season and in 2017.

Mike Rosmann is a Harlan, Iowa, psychologist and farmer. To contact Rosmann go online to: www.agbehavioralhealth.com.