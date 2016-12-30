Ag Digest (Dec. 30, 2016)

The RBDG program, authorized through the 2014 Farm Bill, is designed to assist the startup or expansion of small and emerging private businesses and/or non-profits in rural communities. Eligible applicants include public bodies, government entities, Indian tribes and nonprofit organizations.

Grant funding can be used to acquire or develop land, buildings, plants and equipment; build or improve access roads, parking areas, utility extensions and water and waste disposal facilities; provide technical assistance; establish revolving loan funds; and to support rural distance learning programs that provide educational or job training.

Since 2010, USDA Rural Development in North Dakota has financed more than $5.5 million to 77 recipients through the RBDG program.

Applications are accepted all year, but to received funding in 2017, applications should be submitted to the North Dakota office by 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 31.

For more information, contact (701) 530-2037 or visit www.rd.usda.gov/nd.

Diversity, Direction and Dollars Forum set for Jan. 4

Fertilizer recommendations, sodic and saline soils, a crop market outlook and herbicide resistance are among the topics that will be covered during the Diversity, Direction and Dollars 2017 agricultural forum set for Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Ramada Grand Dakota Lodge in Dickinson.

The program will begin with registration at 8:15 a.m. MST. Russell Nemetz, an award-winning farm broadcaster with Nemetz Communications and agricultural director at Northern Ag Network, will welcome attendees.

Forum presenters and their topics are:

Adnan Akuz, North Dakota State University professor of climatological practice and state climatologist: how weather patterns impact North Dakota's climate and how a changing climate impacts growing seasons and agricultural decision making in the northern Plains.

Naeem Kalwar, area extension soil health specialist at NDSU's Langdon Research Extension Center: analyzing fields for salts and sodium and applying soil amendments before tiling.

Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil science specialist: best management practices for fertilizer application and the environmental, agronomic and economic considerations of raising a high-quality crop.

Kirk Howatt, associate professor, NDSU Plant Sciences Department: herbicide resistance and how to manage this issue to prevent future problems.

Eugene Graner, Heartland Investor Services, Bismarck: marketing opportunities.

A registration fee of $20 covers all breaks, the noon lunch and materials and is payable at the door. See the complete agenda at www.ag.ndsu.edu/starkcountyextension.

For more information about this event, call at (701) 456-7665 or kurt.froelich@ndsu.edu.

NDSU Extension hosting health care workshops

Farm and ranch families could face a huge financial risk without a long-term health care plan, according to North Dakota State University Extension Service officials.

Farm and ranch families fear health care costs will devastate their finances, yet often overlook long-term care when developing a plan to transition their business to the next generation.

Also, families have many misconceptions about who will pay for those costs and how business assets can be protected from long-term care costs.

Without a long-term health care plan, a farm/ranch business is facing a potentially huge financial risk. Long-term health care costs have skyrocketed.

In North Dakota, the cost for a nursing home stay may be more than $99,000 per year.

To assist farm and ranch families in planning for long-term care expenses, NDSU Extension, in cooperation with University of Minnesota Extension, will host a number of workshops throughout North Dakota in February.

These workshops will provide a definition of long-term care, statistics on the probability of needing long-term care, some of the terms involved, an explanation of the federal Medicare and Medicaid program qualification guidelines, and methods for paying for long-term care.

Locations, dates and times for the workshops are:

Fargo: 1:30 p.m., Feb. 13, Cass County Courthouse-Annex Bison Room, 1010 2nd Ave. S.

Bismarck: 1:30 p.m., Feb. 14, Bismarck Event Center Exhibition Hall, 315 S. 5th St.

Minot: 5:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Ward County Administration Building, 225 Third St. SE

Grand Forks: 1:30 p.m., Feb. 15, Grand Forks County Office Building, 6th Floor, 151 S. 4th St.

The Fargo workshop will be recorded and streamed via video to nine locations across the state: Ashley, Beach, Carrington, Hettinger, Langdon, Linton, Mohall, Towner and Williston.

The cost to attend a 2 1/2-hour workshop is $20 per person or $25 per couple.

For more information, visit https://goo.gl/CjNBUJ.

Boosting women farmers would dramatically cut world hunger, experts say

If women farmers were given the same access to land, tools and credit as men, the boost to crop yields would dramatically cut world hunger, but this must be done fast before climate change closes the window of opportunity, hunger experts said on Friday, Dec. 16.

Agricultural yields would increase by almost a third if women had the same access to resources as men, said Neven Mimica, European Union commissioner for international cooperation and development.

"As a result, there would be up to 150 million fewer hungry people in the world," he told a meeting of experts and government representatives, gathered at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization to find ways of helping women farmers.

Children also have significantly better prospects for the future when their mothers are healthy, wealthy and educated, he added.

"If we are serious about putting an end to poverty and hunger once and for all, then we all need to step up our support for rural women," he said.

Women and girls make up 60 percent of the chronically hungry — often eating last and least in the family — Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim told the meeting.

They make up 45 percent of the agricultural workforce — rising to 60 percent in parts of Africa and Asia — and own less than 20 percent of land, according to FAO.

They work on average 12 hours a week more than men in developing countries, and reinvest up to 90 percent of their earnings back into their households, the U.N. agency said.