Victim identified in northeastern Minn. shooting

John F. Korby, 36, of Cloquet, died from multiple gunshots, including one to his head.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Friday on the 1700 block of Wolf Ridge Road on the Fond du Lac Reservation, according to Cloquet police.

Korby was taken to a Duluth hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Wayne Joseph Bosto, 33, appeared in State District Court in Carlton on Tuesday and was ordered to be held in jail with bail set at $1 million. He was charged with intentional second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Friday they didn’t know the nature of the relationship between Korby and Bosto and did not know if either was living at the residence. They said the homeowner was not present at the time of the shooting.

The single-story residence is one of four that sits on Wolf Ridge Road, a remote cul-de-sac north of Big Lake Road and west of Brevator Road near the western edge of the city.

Bosto was arrested by Cloquet police officers after he was found walking along a road about a quarter-mile away from the scene of the crime.