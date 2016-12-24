When she formed Goetz Communications last year, stepping away from TV news, she initially was intending its main mission to be motivational speaking. She still does some of that, but as the business evolved it became more about helping clients improve their media and public speaking skills.

After a decade in television news, starting as a sports producer at KSTP in Minneapolis and culminating as an anchor at KVLY-TV here, with a stint at WDAY-TV as well, Goetz found she gets along just fine on the other side of the camera.

"At this point I'm really loving being behind the scenes and behind the camera," she said. "It's really nice to be behind the scene and a little bit anonymous."

The career switch came more from a desire to do something different and to stretch her talents than because she found herself getting tired of the intensity of being in television news.

"It never got old or stale," she said. "I loved the fast-paced, intense nature of the job. I also loved telling stories."

She can still do that, as a motivational speaker. More often, she's helping others tell their stories. She frequently has to work to make her clients feel more comfortable about public speaking roles.

"A lot of people are deathly afraid of public speaking or presentations," Goetz said.

That wasn't the case for Goetz, who yearned to perform. When she was growing up, she played the piano, sang and took part in school theatrical productions, all of which made her comfortable in front of an audience.

"From an early age it was something that was instilled in me," she said.

With her clients, typically involved in the business or nonprofit worlds, but also includes law enforcement agencies, Goetz instills the importance of "practice makes perfect" through repetition. She often takes videos of her clients making a presentation, then reviews it, offering pointers.

"It's that confidence piece that I have to instill," said Goetz, adding that she reminds her clients of their expertise and experience, and to discard the "negative script" they might carry inside. "It's almost holding up a mirror to them."

Repetition, for Goetz, came from having to do, by her estimate, 5,000 newscasts over a period of nine or 10 years. "That's a lot of time in front of a camera," providing ample opportunity to refine her performance skills, she said.

The move to Minneapolis, made in September, was a natural. Goetz is a native of Red Wing, Minn., located an hour southeast of the Twin Cities, and was graduated from the University of Minnesota.

"I've been a Gopher and Minnesota person much of my life," she said.

She still has clients in Fargo and the Red River Valley, as well as central and western North Dakota, as well as the Twin Cities metro area. But she also has clients in places like Seattle and Arizona.

"So it takes you wherever the job is needed," Goetz said. With its air connections as a hub airport, being based in Minneapolis makes traveling to far-flung clients easier. "The work that I do is anywhere the clients are."

She's getting some frequent flier miles. Her corporate clients include Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Wash., as well as T-Mobile and Northwestern Mutual.

Goetz still keeps a hand in a charity she established to promote mental wellness, called Imagine Thriving. "I support them in any way I can, including financially," she said. She was inspired to start the nonprofit because one of her brothers took his life as a teenager in 2002. Another older brother died five years earlier in a car accident.

Goetz said she still gets to Fargo often to visit friends and clients.

"What I miss by far is the people, especially friends," she said of leaving Fargo. "They will be lifelong friends."

EDITOR'S NOTE: To close out the year, reporters from The Forum are returning to stories that made headlines to see what's new. Look for a Following Up story every day through early January.