Volunteers give local inmates some hope during holidays

This Christmas, Salmeron is behind bars at the Cass County Jail.

"It's very difficult," Salmeron said earlier this month. "On the holidays, it's all about being with your family."

Cooking for her family is what she'll miss most. Salmeron didn't have a lot of money, but she always made sure to make everyone's favorite dishes.

"Food kept everyone together," said Salmeron, who is jailed on a hold by the U.S. Marshals for aiding and abetting an assault earlier this year.

Though the holiday season is perhaps the toughest time to be imprisoned, numerous programs by volunteers from local nonprofits and churches try to bring some cheer to local cells. Efforts include delivering presents and Christmas cards to inmates' children, making festive cookies and handing out gift bags of fruit.

"This isn't the place they planned on being at on Christmas," said Bryan Hagen of Jail Chaplains, a local Christian-based jail outreach nonprofit. "It's not a high point in a person's life when you reside here."

Despite the allegations and crimes that landed inmates in jail, Hagen can't help but get choked up when talking about why he and his wife feel so strongly about serving inmates.

"The people in here are sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, friends. They just made a bad mistake," said Hagen, a longtime Jail Chaplains volunteer, along with his wife, Nancy. "We give them some hope."

For Cass County inmate Terry Kirk, Christmas in jail will mean his 81-year-old mother will spend the holiday alone, while he faces charges for failing to appear in court, violating his probation and writing a bad check.

"She'd rather have me out there than in here," said the 57-year-old father of two. "I'd be Christmas shopping, getting the trees for the house... It hits a little harder during the holidays."

He plans on having another virtual visitation with his mother, who is deaf, over the holiday weekend. A translator signs Kirk's message to his mom for her to see on a computer screen.

It's not ideal. He wishes he could talk face to face, since she might not be around for many more Christmases, but Kirk knows his situation could be worse. He appreciates what volunteers do to help make the holiday more bearable for inmates.

"A lot of the times the holidays used to bring me down, but there are so many things they do now," he said. "I thought it was pretty amazing."

'They go bananas'

Inmates can't receive gifts or homemade treats from family and friends on Christmas.

At the most, maybe a magazine subscription or new soft-covered book. All other items are restricted from entering the jail for safety and security purposes.

"We can't have anything come outside from the public. It could be contraband and there's no way to search everything," said Clay County jail administrator Julie Savat.

But there is an exception around the holidays.

"Just so they know that they're not forgotten," said Gerri Leach, executive director of Jail Chaplains.

Eight pieces of fruit and a handful of hard candy are given to all inmates and staff at Cass and Clay county jails each Christmas. It's been a long-standing tradition at First Assembly Church in Fargo to prepare the bags which are then delivered by volunteers with jail chaplains.

This year nearly 500 bags were assembled by the church, according to Brady Kelly, who has been coordinating the church's jail ministry programs the past five years.

On the morning of deliveries, volunteers gather inside the jail's sally port where the bags are stacked on a fleet of carts. Volunteers steer carts down hallways to visit each pod where they wait for the door to buzz them in before making the special delivery.

Reactions from the inmates are positive. They wish the volunteers a Merry Christmas and thank them for taking the time to think of them. They are instructed by correctional officers to remove the cellophane wrapping inside the bag before enjoying the contents.

Fresh fruit isn't too often found on inmate's trays at mealtimes. Sometimes they get a half of an apple, said Krystle Rufus, a Cass County correctional officer. So when they receive a variety of fruit, including apples, tangerines, oranges and bananas, well, "they go pretty bananas," Rufus said.

Also uncommon on jail lunch trays: Christmas cookies. But for the past five years at the Cass County Jail, inmates have found the fun and festive treats on their trays.

A few weeks before Christmas, 25 volunteers from nine area churches take over the jail kitchen to bake 170 dozen, or 2,000 cookies altogether. There's an assembly line of frosting and sprinkles before they are stored away until the holiday.

"If one small gesture makes them feel more humanized, I have no reason to not support these efforts. If it makes it just a little bit easier [for the inmates], it's worth it," said Capt. Andrew Frobig, administrator at the Cass County Jail.

Frobig said inmates "deserve to have some sense of normalcy," especially on Christmas, and Savat agrees.

"I'm sure it's hard for anyone to be away from family on the holidays. We try to do the best we can," Savat said. "The fact that people are thinking about them means a lot. The inmates are grateful."

'Keeping families connected'

Although Salmeron is away from her family this Christmas, the Salvation Army makes it possible for her to stay connected.

She sent off a stack of Christmas cards to all her relatives, even those out in California.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army hand out cards to inmates and come back once they're filled out, sending them off and paying for the postage.

Salmeron also took advantage of another Salvation Army program that lets inmates with young children send them something special.

Operation Toy Lift connects incarcerated parents with their children, 16 years and younger, by giving inmates the opportunity to "shop" for Christmas presents that are donated by local businesses.

Inmates fill out a sheet of information about their child — age, gender, special interests — and volunteers do their best to find gifts they guess those kids would like to see underneath their Christmas tree. Inmates also sign a personalized gift tag so it looks like it comes directly from Mom or Dad, not the Salvation Army.

"It's a method of keeping families connected," said Major Elaine Medlock with the F-M Salvation Army.

For two week and a total of 100 hours, a crew of volunteers along with Medlock were busy wrapping gifts. They placed an armful of presents for one family in a big box to be shipped around the region and as far away as California, Illinois and Nebraska, she said.

This year, Medlock said about 260 inmates between the Cass and Clay county jails participated in the program, and they sent gifts to 450 children, which is up about 150 kids more than last year. She estimates the Salvation Army will spend at least $2,000 in shipping alone.

This program is a Christmas tradition across the country, Medlock said. Around here the Salvation Army has been putting on Operation Toy Lift the last three decades.

Asked why the organization works with this population of people who have been accused or convicted of committing crimes, Medlock simply said that "everybody's redeemable."

Just last week, she said a man came into the Salvation Army to make a donation. He told Medlock that he was in jail five years ago and the organization brought toys to his children, and now he wanted to give back.

"We don't know what type of connection this creates, but they remember it for years to come," she said.