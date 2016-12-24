NDSU Catholic center plans major $21.5 million revamp

That project, which takes up the north side of the block, would be complemented by a five-story apartment complex on the south half of that block, which would provide market housing for nearly 280 students at nearby North Dakota State University, according to project diagrams and the developer.

Backers of the center at 1141 N. University Drive have contributed more than $9.7 million for the project, Director of Stewardship Development Kyle Jaeger said.

Jaeger said the center must have at least half of the construction cost in cash and the other half in pledges before construction begins. He hopes the project, which would transform that block of mostly rented homes in the rapidly changing Roosevelt Neighborhood, can get underway in the next two to three years.

Fundraising for the project has been going on for about 18 months, Jaeger said.

"It's a very conservative approach," he said. "We don't plan on phasing it. We want to do it all at once."

Project involves Roers

Jaeger said the city has been "very supportive" of the project and that meetings with neighborhood residents will continue. He said rebuilding and expanding the Newman Center will be good for NDSU.

The current Newman Center facility, just southeast of NDSU's main campus, was built in 1958, when NDSU had 3,250 students.

In fall of 2015, NDSU had more than 14,500 students, and it is aiming for 18,000 students by 2020. Jaeger estimated 5,000 of those students would be Catholics.

The Newman Center will front North University Drive and includes a student commons, great hall, kitchen, coffee house, bookstore, dining hall, classroom space, library or reading room, group meeting spaces, offices, and other spaces. The housing, just south of the Newman Center along North University Drive, will include a residence area for priests, a men's Cardinal Muench floor, apartments for staff and missionaries and 75 to 100 beds of faith-based student housing.

Roers Development helped buy up the homes on the block for the Catholic Diocese of Fargo and will be in charge of developing the student-housing piece of the Newman Center project, President and CEO Jim Roers said.

Roers said his firm will also build a planned five-story apartment complex on the south half of the block. It will have 278 beds for students, according to plans outlined on bisoncatholic.org.

If the project moves forward, Roers will be building a major housing project near campus despite losing out last week in his bid to develop land held by the NDSU Foundation just east of the university. The board for NDSU's fundraising nonprofit picked Fargo development firm Proffutt for that housing project, which calls for more than 100 apartments and for nearly 350 people.

Bishop seeking donors

The Newman Center was started in 1928 as the first recognized faith-based student group on the NDSU campus. About 600 students attend Mass at the center on Sundays and 60 to 100 students attend daily Mass.

NDSU "takes care of the mind and the body," Jaeger said, "but the soul component is really what makes good leaders.

"If people want that, they have to have the faith component," Jaeger said. "And that's what we provide."

Plans call for a two-story chapel on the north side of the block along 12th Avenue North that will seat more than 425 people, with space for choral and music rehearsals, devotions and a small adoration chapel.

In a video, Newman Center pastor the Rev. James Cheney urges investment in the project.

"We'd like to put something on the corner here that says we care about your Catholic faith," Cheney said, asking people "to prayerfully consider an outrageous, over-the-top, generous gift for the Lord to help us make this happen for the students."

Bishop John Folda, head of the diocese, said in the same video that students using the Newman Center will become the backbone of their parishes.

"Everything we do for them, at this point in their faith lives, is going to bear great fruit down the line. I don't think we can do enough for the campus ministry and for our young people as we help them to grow into their faith as adults," Folda said.

'A spiral effect'

Residents of the Roosevelt Neighborhood said they have been kept in the loop on plans for the Newman Center, which could be constructed at the same time as the foundation's housing project.

But that doesn't allay worries that the residential character of the neighborhood is being eroded by the growth of rental housing and high-density, multi-family housing—the bulk of which serve students, said Ken Enockson, a spokesman for the Roosevelt Neighborhood Association.

"The main concern we have is this tendency to clear-cut residential housing—clear-cut entire blocks," Enockson said.

"That makes a huge dent into the overall housing stock" and means fewer families in the neighborhood to send children to the local schools and keep them open, he said.

Once a school closes, that saps the vitality and attractiveness of a neighborhood to home buyers, he said.

"It's kind of a spiral effect. We're trying to do what we can to increase the vitality, not decrease it," Enockson said.