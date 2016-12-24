Search
    NDSU Catholic center plans major $21.5 million revamp

    By Helmut Schmidt Today at 3:25 p.m.
    This architect's rendering shows a reworked 1100 block of North University Drive. On the north side, fronting 12th Avenue North, a new chapel is planned. To the southwest of the chapel, along North University Drive, are a new St. Paul's Newman Center and a four-story faith-based apartment complex. Planned for the south side of the block is a five-story student housing complex. Special to The Forum1 / 3
    This architect's rendering shows what is planned to take the place of the old Newman Center on the 1100 Block of North University Drive. At left, fronting 12th Avenue North, would be a two-story chapel. At center is an entryway connecting the chapel and a new St. Paul's Newman Center to the right of the entry. Farther to the right, in the center of the block, is a four-story "faith-based" apartment complex. The south part of the block would hold another apartment complex. Special to The Forum2 / 3
    This diagram shows plans by the Newman Center for reworking the 1100 Block of North University Drive just southeast of the North Dakota State University campus. The north side of the block along 12th Avenue North will feature a new chapel. A new and expanded Newman Center will front North University Drive, along with a four-story "faith-based apartment complex. On the south side of the block, a five-story student housing complex is planned. Special to The Forum3 / 3

    FARGO - Fundraisers are nearly halfway to a $21.5 million goal to build a new St. Paul's Newman Center, a two-story chapel and a "faith-based" student apartment complex on the east side of the 1100 block of University Drive North, where the current Newman Center stands.

    That project, which takes up the north side of the block, would be complemented by a five-story apartment complex on the south half of that block, which would provide market housing for nearly 280 students at nearby North Dakota State University, according to project diagrams and the developer.

    Backers of the center at 1141 N. University Drive have contributed more than $9.7 million for the project, Director of Stewardship Development Kyle Jaeger said.

    Jaeger said the center must have at least half of the construction cost in cash and the other half in pledges before construction begins. He hopes the project, which would transform that block of mostly rented homes in the rapidly changing Roosevelt Neighborhood, can get underway in the next two to three years.

    Fundraising for the project has been going on for about 18 months, Jaeger said.

    "It's a very conservative approach," he said. "We don't plan on phasing it. We want to do it all at once."

    Project involves Roers

    Jaeger said the city has been "very supportive" of the project and that meetings with neighborhood residents will continue. He said rebuilding and expanding the Newman Center will be good for NDSU.

    The current Newman Center facility, just southeast of NDSU's main campus, was built in 1958, when NDSU had 3,250 students.

    In fall of 2015, NDSU had more than 14,500 students, and it is aiming for 18,000 students by 2020. Jaeger estimated 5,000 of those students would be Catholics.

    The Newman Center will front North University Drive and includes a student commons, great hall, kitchen, coffee house, bookstore, dining hall, classroom space, library or reading room, group meeting spaces, offices, and other spaces. The housing, just south of the Newman Center along North University Drive, will include a residence area for priests, a men's Cardinal Muench floor, apartments for staff and missionaries and 75 to 100 beds of faith-based student housing.

    Roers Development helped buy up the homes on the block for the Catholic Diocese of Fargo and will be in charge of developing the student-housing piece of the Newman Center project, President and CEO Jim Roers said.

    Roers said his firm will also build a planned five-story apartment complex on the south half of the block. It will have 278 beds for students, according to plans outlined on bisoncatholic.org.

    If the project moves forward, Roers will be building a major housing project near campus despite losing out last week in his bid to develop land held by the NDSU Foundation just east of the university. The board for NDSU's fundraising nonprofit picked Fargo development firm Proffutt for that housing project, which calls for more than 100 apartments and for nearly 350 people.

    Bishop seeking donors

    The Newman Center was started in 1928 as the first recognized faith-based student group on the NDSU campus. About 600 students attend Mass at the center on Sundays and 60 to 100 students attend daily Mass.

    NDSU "takes care of the mind and the body," Jaeger said, "but the soul component is really what makes good leaders.

    "If people want that, they have to have the faith component," Jaeger said. "And that's what we provide."

    Plans call for a two-story chapel on the north side of the block along 12th Avenue North that will seat more than 425 people, with space for choral and music rehearsals, devotions and a small adoration chapel.

    In a video, Newman Center pastor the Rev. James Cheney urges investment in the project.

    "We'd like to put something on the corner here that says we care about your Catholic faith," Cheney said, asking people "to prayerfully consider an outrageous, over-the-top, generous gift for the Lord to help us make this happen for the students."

    Bishop John Folda, head of the diocese, said in the same video that students using the Newman Center will become the backbone of their parishes.

    "Everything we do for them, at this point in their faith lives, is going to bear great fruit down the line. I don't think we can do enough for the campus ministry and for our young people as we help them to grow into their faith as adults," Folda said.

    'A spiral effect'

    Residents of the Roosevelt Neighborhood said they have been kept in the loop on plans for the Newman Center, which could be constructed at the same time as the foundation's housing project.

    But that doesn't allay worries that the residential character of the neighborhood is being eroded by the growth of rental housing and high-density, multi-family housing—the bulk of which serve students, said Ken Enockson, a spokesman for the Roosevelt Neighborhood Association.

    "The main concern we have is this tendency to clear-cut residential housing—clear-cut entire blocks," Enockson said.

    "That makes a huge dent into the overall housing stock" and means fewer families in the neighborhood to send children to the local schools and keep them open, he said.

    Once a school closes, that saps the vitality and attractiveness of a neighborhood to home buyers, he said.

    "It's kind of a spiral effect. We're trying to do what we can to increase the vitality, not decrease it," Enockson said.

    Helmut Schmidt
    Helmut Schmidt was born in Germany, but grew up in the Twin Cities area, graduating from Park High School of Cottage Grove. After serving a tour in the U.S. Army, he attended the University of St. Thomas in St Paul, Minn., graduating in 1984 with a degree in journalism. He then worked at the Albert Lea (Minn.) Tribune and served as managing editor there for three years. He joined The Forum in October 1989, working as a copy editor until 2000. Since then, he has worked as a reporter on several beats, including education, Fargo city government, business and military affairs. He is currently The Forum's K-12 education reporter.
    hschmidt@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5583
