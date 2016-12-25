A barely noticeable hump in an underground culvert attached to the pump station could require a total of about $500,000 in maintenance over the culvert's 50-year lifetime, said Nathan Boerboom, a city engineer who oversees flood-control projects.

After the hump was discovered last winter, work on the $18 million pump station was mostly paused from mid-March to late July while the city and the Fargo-Moorhead Flood Diversion Authority, two entities funding the project, decided how to deal with the flaw, Boerboom said.

The choice was between replacing the box-shaped, concrete culvert for $1.5 million or leaving it as is and paying for ongoing maintenance. Boerboom said officials opted to accept the flawed culvert and withhold about $250,000 in payment from Industrial Contract Services (ICS), the Grand Forks company that built it.

Under the contract with ICS, $250,000 was the maximum amount allowed to be withheld if the culvert was not built to specifications, Boerboom said. The money will go toward the projected maintenance costs, he said.

The city and Diversion Authority could have tried to make the contractor pay the full $500,000 in maintenance costs, but officials decided not to in the interest of preventing further construction delays, Boerboom said.

Gary Beeter, ICS vice president of heavy civil construction, said his firm, the city and Diversion Authority agree it's best to leave the culvert in place, but there's not yet a consensus on how to pay for costs associated with the flaw. "It's just a matter of what, if any, financial impacts should be taking place," he said, declining to say what ICS would like to see happen.

ICS has previously acknowledged that it's to blame for the hump that worsened as the culvert settled. "The settlement is something that's outside of our control," Beeter said.

The culvert, which is 5-feet tall and 8-feet wide, carries stormwater from the pump station, under the levee and into the Red River. It was designed to have a steady drop in elevation all the way to the river.

Instead, there's a hump that causes water to pool behind it, forming a puddle about 60-feet long and about 5-inches deep at its deepest point. Boerboom said leaving the hump as is will require city workers to clean sediment out of the culvert more often than originally expected.

The pump station has been in use since mid-August, he said. The levee that was dug up to install the culvert has been restored, and the park east of the levee is once again open to the public.

Some work at the site remains unfinished, including a short segment of floodwall, a building to house a generator that will provide backup power to the pump station and an access road for maintenance vehicles. All the work should be completed by mid-summer, Boerboom said.

Construction of the project, which started in fall 2014, was expected to be done in fall 2016. Because the project was not finished on time, ICS was charged about $468,000, he said.

New construction at the site has made the sledding hill on the west side of the levee smaller. The hill is closed to sledders this winter, but sledding should resume next winter, he said.