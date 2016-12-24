The coldest of cold temperatures require extraordinary weather conditions. Most record lows in the winter are set when extremely cold air moves over our region in conjunction with a clear night when the snow cover is relatively deep. Usually the wind is light and is blowing from some direction other than due south. Because the "official" temperature of record is taken at Hector International Airport on the north side of Fargo, a south wind brings to the thermometer air that has blown through the city, which heats it up by several degrees.