Our snowiest Dec. 25 was in 2009. On that Christmas Day, Fargo broke the record with 8.1 inches of snowfall. This was from a snowstorm that moved through the area Dec. 23-Dec. 26 of 2009, causing heavy snow and blizzard conditions. Most of the Red River Valley region received a big amount of snowfall from this event. Over the course of those three days, Fargo received 17.0 inches and Grand Forks 25.1 inches of snow.

-- Lauren Hilko