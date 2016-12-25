Weather Talk: Region has set weather records on Christmas Day
Happy holidays from the WDAY StormTRACKER Weather team. Since today is Christmas, here are some weather records that occurred on Christmas Day. Our warmest Christmas temperature in Fargo-Moorhead was 47 degrees in 1999. The lowest temperature ever on Christmas Day was minus 31 set back in 1933.
Our snowiest Dec. 25 was in 2009. On that Christmas Day, Fargo broke the record with 8.1 inches of snowfall. This was from a snowstorm that moved through the area Dec. 23-Dec. 26 of 2009, causing heavy snow and blizzard conditions. Most of the Red River Valley region received a big amount of snowfall from this event. Over the course of those three days, Fargo received 17.0 inches and Grand Forks 25.1 inches of snow.
-- Lauren Hilko