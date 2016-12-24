For Kupcinet, 1935 was a watershed year. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a major in journalism, played professional football as a quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, and was hired by the Chicago Daily Times, eventually writing his own column. Kupcinet's first job with the Times was as a sports copyreader, but he quickly moved up the ranks as a reporter, an assistant sports editor, and finally a sports columnist. "He supplemented his salary by refereeing" National Football League games.

Kupcinet's sports columns attracted many readers because they often included personal tidbits about the athletes. Little did he realize that because he was a sports writer, he would one day become a sports headline in many U.S. newspapers. On April 3, 1937, he was in a hotel lobby in Tampa, Fla., with another sports writer when members of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team walked by. Dizzy Dean, the star hurler for the Cardinals, was upset with the fact that the other writer had called him "henpecked" in one of his columns. Heated words were exchanged, and soon, 18 other members of the Cardinals became involved. A fight ensued, and Kupcinet ended up with a black eye from one of Dean's blows to his face.

Kupcinet wore the black eye like a badge of honor and "challenged Dean to a one-on-one fight."

He taunted Dean for more than a year with the words, "You yellow-bellied, henpecked husband, you wouldn't fight a baby. I'll fight you any place, any time, you just name it." Eventually, the two became friends after Dean was traded to the Chicago Cubs.

In 1939, "Kupcinet married Esther "Essee" Joan Solomon, the daughter of a drugstore owner. She came from a very rich family, and it has been written that her father made his fortune during Prohibition as a "rum runner." Current writers refer to Essee as "the Paris Hilton of her day." She loved being at the center of attention and reveled in the social and professional limelight generated by her husband.

The Kupcinets had two children. Their daughter, Karyn, was born in 1941 and their son, Jerry, in 1944. While Karyn "was still in diapers, Essee began to groom her to be a star. This is the child who was supposed to live out her dream." Jerry "seems to have been the forgotten child."

A popular part of Kupcinet's sports column was a short section on "People," which included his interaction with celebrities. Gossip columns written by people such as Walter Winchell, Hedda Hopper, Louella Parsons, and Earl Wilson were "must reads" in many newspapers, and the Times was looking for someone with celebrity connections who could rival these columnists. Early in 1943, the Times decided that Kupcinet was that person. Kupcinet wrote that Richard J. Finnegan, the editor of the newspaper, "called me into his office. With him was managing editor Russ Stewart." Finnegan said, "We're starting a new man-about-town column and Russ thinks you're the man for it. I agree with him. How do you feel about it?" Kupcinet added, "I leaped at the opportunity. I like writing sports, but I felt ready to branch out. I enjoyed going around town, visiting night clubs, mingling with show-business personalities." They all agreed that the title for his 1,000 word/six-day a week articles should be "Kup's Column."

On Jan. 18, 1943, Kupcinet wrote his first column and soon had no trouble finding celebrities to write about. Chicago was the stopping-off point for both airplanes and trains going back and forth between Hollywood and New York. Chauffeurs would pick up the celebrities at airports and train stations and take them to the Pump Room of the Ambassador East Hotel, where they would be joined by Essee and Irving Kupcinet. His guests included stars of movies, the theater, and radio, as well as celebrities involved in sports and politics, and even an occasional mob boss. Kupcinet's articles were an immediate hit, and he was soon syndicated in 100 major newspapers.

Many celebrities confided in Kupcinet, and he often scooped other reporters with his stories. He built a special relationship with President Harry Truman, who unveiled to Kupcinet that he "fired Gen. Douglas MacArthur as commander during the Korean War because of the general's desire to use nuclear weapons against China." Also, Kupcinet "was the first to report Truman's decision not to run (for re-election as president) in 1952.

Along with writing his newspaper column, Kupcinet was hired in 1953 by radio station WGN to provide the color commentary for Chicago Bears football games. He was paired with Hall of Fame sports broadcaster Jack Brickhouse, and the two men remained as partners for the Bears broadcasts for 23 years.

Kupcinet first ventured into television in 1951 for the Chicago station WBBM-TV with an interview show called "The Chicago Story." Starting in 1953, he had a local "15-minute program called Kup's Corner, which evolved into a half-hour program called 'The Irv Kupcinet Show.'" In 1957, he moderated a show for NBC-TV called "America After Dark." He hosted At Random for CBS-TV in 1959, "which was later moved under the title of 'Kup's Show' to ABC, and it won both Emmy and Peabody awards. Kupcinet also had a brief fling as the host of the Tonight show in 1957.

By the end of the 1950s, Kupcinet was one of the biggest celebrities in Chicago, and he was given the title "Mr. Chicago." His fame continued into the 1960s, a decade that also included one of the greatest tragedies a father could ever experience.

We will conclude the story of Irving Kupcinet next week.