Weather Talk: Region's flat landscape good for making snow rollers
There are all sorts of fascinating winter phenomena. Some we see often enough that they stop being fascinating.
I mean, catch a snowflake on a glove some time and just look at its structure. It's a tiny little miracle of physics. Snow rollers, however, are rare enough that they never stop being amazing. Sometimes on a very windy day, when the temperature is warm enough to make the snow on the ground wet, the wind makes little snowballs and starts rolling them up. When they get big enough to be noticed, we call them snow rollers.
The flat and relatively treeless landscape around the Dakotas and western Minnesota is good for making snow rollers. Last week, the windy weather Tuesday and Wednesday produced snow rollers up to 3 feet in diameter in several locations across North Dakota.