Six years is a long time, historically, to have gone without any minus 30 temperatures. The year, 2010, was the third consecutive winter with a temperature of at least 30 below, suggesting the current six-year run is more of a statistical blip than a trend.

Although not an annual occurrence, 30-below temperatures are typically observed in about half of the winter seasons, sometimes happening more than once during a winter. The last winter with multiple 30-below readings was 2004 when the temperature plunged to 31 below, 29 below, 33 below, and 36 below on four consecutive mornings in late January. Two of those days had high temperatures in the minus 20s.