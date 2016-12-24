McFeely: Yes, I believe in Santa Claus

Well, yes. That's the whole point.

But if he's imaginary he can't be real, you say.

Sure he can. You just have to believe.

That doesn't make any sense, you say. Besides, McFeely, you're the ultimate cynic. Mr. Negative.

At times, indeed. The world calls for it. We all need a little skepticism. Some of us just have more than others.

But here's the deal: We all need hope, too.

And Santa, he's the ultimate in hope. He brings it.

For an 8-year-old, hope is the Big Guy coming down the chimney with a sackful of goodies to leave under the tree.

Or, it's the hope Dad won't hit Mom today.

For an 18-year-old, hope is getting an acceptance letter to a favorite university.

Or, it's the hope a friend at school will quit hanging around with kids who are using dope.

For a 30-year-old, hope is the child on the way who'll be the start of a wonderful family.

Or, it's the hope of finding something to keep the marriage together because it's just not working out.

For a 42-year-old, hope is a new business venture will grow and be profitable and provide income for years.

Or, it's the hope of finding a job that pays more than minimum wage and provides health insurance coverage.

It's all relative. But there's always hope that things will work out, move forward, get better. It's what drives us, keeps us going.

Isn't that what Santa is? Hope? For whatever it is you're seeking?

As for 50-year-old white males who write for newspapers and talk on the radio, yeah, we hope, too. Even those of us with a propensity for seeing the glass ½ full on a good day, ¼ full most of the rest of the time.

We hope our kid stays healthy, happy and gets wiser as quickly as possible. We hope she remains safe, that the optimism she shows as a teenager never leaves and that she fulfills some semblance of what she dreams about doing with the rest of her limitless life.

We hope our friends who are getting older continue to do so. If you're 30 reading this, you might not get it. If you're 50 or older, you do. Cancer happens. Heart attacks happen. Stuff happens. The goal is attend more weddings than funerals, which gets more difficult as the years pass.

We hope the world remains stable, or at least something approximating stability. Peace and prosperity would be wonderful, but that might be a bar that's a notch too high considering the state of affairs. For the child, and possibly someday her children, we wish for steady as it goes.

We hope this nation returns to civility, or (again) something approximating civility. What's happening politically, from all sides, is not healthy. The sharply swinging pendulum from right to left to right is not productive. The extreme divisiveness is troubling. We need to figure it out. Quickly.

We hope that the carrot at the end of the stick known as retirement (semi-retirement?) remains in view. It doesn't have to be in focus, but it at least has to stay somewhere off in the distance where it's in sight. Attainable. Maybe that's the word. It has to remain attainable.

We hope for joy, peace, love and fulfillment for all those we know and care about—in whatever form that means to them. If it means making your fifth million dollars, go for it. If it means getting a new car, get it done. If it means getting to leave the nursing home to go back to your own house, absolutely.

That's why I believe in Santa. He's hope. Life is about hope. You take away hope and what are we left with? Existing. Getting by. Passing time. That's no way to live.

There are better days to come. There is reason to be optimistic. We will be better off tomorrow than today.

Whether that means presents under the tree or a cure for cancer, it's up to you.

So I believe in Santa Claus.

Of course I do.

Always have, always will.

Why wouldn't I?

Merry Christmas.