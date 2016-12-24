This year Serrano took on the responsibility of decorating for the holidays at her mother's home on Middle Leaf Lake in Otter Tail County, Minn. Barbara Wohlwend, best known by loved ones as "Big Momma," passed away on Nov. 2 after a 4½-year battle with terminal ovarian cancer. She was 54 years old.

Serrano, co-host of "Jesse and Amanda with Pike in the Morning" on 98.7 FM, knew how much her mother loved Christmas, but never was her love for the holidays as evident as it was on Dec. 10 when Serrano took out 35 totes from storage, all filled with gold holiday décor.

"When I tell you my mom loved Christmas, I mean it," Serrano said. "She decorated every room, even the bathroom. Every present was wrapped in gold with ribbons and glitter. All I wanted to do was to make her proud and decorate it, just like she did."

Serrano said it was one of the first times back at the lake house since her mother passing and she broke down in tears immediately walking through the door. Tears persisted through the entire day of decorating, but it brought new meaning to what used to be just decorations. Now, she said, these are "things that I'll cherish forever that remind me of my mom."

"It's a million little things," she said. "A million triggers."

Playing cards. Drinking grasshopper cocktails and plenty of wine. Leg wrestling and sharing inside jokes. Giving white elephant gifts. Enjoying the family's favorite food.

Serrano plans on keeping all the traditions alive, and adding a new one: everyone sharing their favorite Big Momma memories.

Since saying goodbye, Serrano has been healing. The real feeling of loss didn't sink in until Thanksgiving, the first holiday without Big Momma by her side.

With Christmastime here, her new reality is even harder knowing that this is her mom's favorite time of year. Not to mention Serrano's birthday falls just a week before Christmas, and her mother always made great efforts to celebrate.

Last year, for Serrano's 30th birthday, Big Momma was in the hospital and yet still managed to make her daughter feel special, with lasting words she posted to her Facebook:

"You are the Best of The Best," Wohlwend wrote. "I am so fortunate to have you to call my daughter. I hope you know how important you are to me today & every day. There is no gift that I could ever give you to replace the gift you are to me...The PRESENCE is our gift to each other. I love you with my everything! Love, Big Momma."

Serrano is carrying the notion of "presence" with her this holiday season, though sometimes she wishes she could fast-forward to January.

"As much as I want to lay in bed and cry in a bottle of wine and watch sappy Hallmark Christmas movies, I need to be surround by the people I love and continue Big Momma's traditions," she said "No doubt this Christmas will be painful and filled with tears, but it's what I need to do for her."

What Serrano said she'll miss most this Christmas without Big Momma is a handwritten letter about how proud she is of her and how much she loves her. It's been a tradition for as long as Serrano can remember.

"This Christmas, I don't want a present. I don't need a thing. Although, I would give anything for a letter," Serrano said.

