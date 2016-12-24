"When you throw significant ice accumulation in there, that really kicks up the hazard notch," said meteorologist Greg Gust with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. "A blizzard will shut things down, but when you throw ice in there ... you end up with a lot more travel mishaps."

An ice storm warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to late-night Sunday, Dec. 25, for the southern Red River Valley and lakes country in Minnesota. The worst ice conditions will be between noon and 6 p.m., making travel dangerous or impossible. A blizzard warning for east central and northeast N.D. into northwestern Minnesota starts at noon on Sunday as well. In northcentral Minnesota, a winter storm warning will include mixed precipitation with snow and freezing drizzle.

Forecasts show the F-M area getting 2 inches of snow in the Christmas storm starting Sunday morning and lasting overnight into noon on Monday. The storm starts out as ice and sleet with accumulations reaching a quarter-inch. Park Rapids and Wadena, Minn., are expected to see nearly a half-inch of ice on roadways.

The issue with ice is that people tend to keep driving relatively fast, Gust said. There is the potential for the storm to shut roads down Sunday night, so he said drivers might have to sit tight until Monday afternoon when the storm passes.

Intermittent power outages in the area due to ice accumulation and high winds up to 40 and 50 mph are anticipated. Power companies will be on standby for the storm, as well as first responders who could be delayed in reaching people given dangerous road conditions.

Gust said at some point Sunday evening roads may close. Once the storm has passed, high winds and blowing snow will still be factors for drivers.

By Tuesday, Gust said people may still be digging out of the storm in some areas.