Monday morning, the North Dakota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 94 through North Dakota. It also closed Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border.

Highway 83 ​from Minot to Bismarck was closed due to snow, blowing and drifting snow, and ice on the roadways creating near zero visibility at times.

NDDOT and the Highway Patrol closed Highway 2 from Minot to Grand Forks, Highway 52 from Minot to Carrington, and Highway 281 from Carrington to the Canada Border due to snow and ice on roadways, and blowing and drifting snow creating near zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Otter Tail Power Co. issued a statement alerting customers in its service area that freezing rain and ice were taking a toll on power lines and causing numerous outages. On Monday, Otter Tail said 13 communities it serves were having power problems. Jamestown, N.D., and Milbank, S.D., were especially hard hit.

The company said customers trying to reach customer service may get a busy signal due to the quantity of calls, but the company encouraged people to try again later if they got a busy signal.

Cass County Electric Cooperative reported late Monday morning that 1,300 of its customers were without power and crews that began working on the issues Sunday continue to work on them. Rain that turned to ice, followed by strong winds, were causing problems for power lines and those that work on them. The primary area of problems extended from north of Valley City to south of Lisbon.

A travel alert was issued for Fargo, Mayville, Hillsboro, Casselton, Lisbon, Wahpeton, and surrounding areas, as icy roads were creating slippery driving conditions.

A no-travel advisory was issued for western, central, and northeastern North Dakota due to snow, blowing snow, and ice under the snow creating hazardous driving conditions. Cities included in the advisory were: Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City, Grand Forks and surrounding areas.

Winds in the area are expected to drop to about 10 to 15 mph by Monday night or Tuesday morning, according to the Weather Service.