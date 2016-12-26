Monday morning, the North Dakota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 94 through North Dakota. It also closed Interstate 29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border.

Map: What's open or closed in North Dakota

By Monday afternoon, the stretch of I-94 from the Montana border to Dickinson had re-opened.

Highway 83 from Minot to Bismarck was closed due to snow, blowing and drifting snow, and ice on the roadways creating near zero visibility at times.

Traffic resumed on Highway 2 from Grand Forks to Minot after officials re-opened that section of highway Monday afternoon.

Otter Tail Power Co. issued a statement alerting customers in its service area that freezing rain and ice were taking a toll on power lines and causing numerous outages.

On Monday, Otter Tail said 13 communities it serves were having power problems. Jamestown, N.D., and Milbank, S.D., were especially hard hit.

The company said customers trying to reach customer service may get a busy signal due to the quantity of calls, but the company encouraged people to try again later if they got a busy signal.

Cass County Electric Cooperative reported late Monday morning that 1,300 of its customers were without power and crews that began working on the issues Sunday continue to work on them.

Rain that turned to ice, followed by strong winds, were causing problems for power lines and those that work on them. The primary area of problems extended from north of Valley City to south of Lisbon. A travel alert was issued for Fargo, Mayville, Hillsboro, Casselton, Lisbon, Wahpeton, and surrounding areas, as icy roads were creating slippery driving conditions.

A no-travel advisory was issued for western, central, and northeastern North Dakota due to snow, blowing snow, and ice under the snow creating hazardous driving conditions.

Cities included in the advisory were: Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City, Grand Forks and surrounding areas. Bill Barrett with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks said in North Dakota the heaviest snow from the storm system that entered the region Sunday afternoon and evening, Dec. 25, fell from the Canadian border south to about Nelson County, where the community of Michigan had received 10 inches of snow by early Monday.

Starkweather, N.D., in Ramsey County, received 16 inches of snow and Pembina, N.D., near the Canadian border, received about 11 inches. Barrett said freezing rain extended farther north into the Red River Valley than anticipated, limiting the snow some communities received. He said the Grand Forks area, which is south and east of Michigan, received 3 to 4 inches of snow.

The Fargo-Moorhead area received less than half an inch of snow. Barrett said much of the region was experiencing sustained winds of 30-40 mph Monday afternoon, which along with icy roads and snow was causing hazardous driving conditions. He said winds were expected to diminish overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning.

On Monday afternoon, some of the over-the-road truckers sidelined by interstate closings were biding their time at the Petro Travel Center at 4510 19th Ave. S.W., just west of the I-29 and I-94 interchange.

For Nathan Metler, who resides in the Fargo area, time away from the road means fewer dollars in his pocket.

“I’m an owner operator, I have a truck payment and a trailer payment. It hurts the pocketbook,” said Metler, who was waiting to see Monday afternoon whether he could leave for Minot as planned Monday night.

He wasn’t optimistic.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” he said.

Another truck driver, Ross Frazier, of Arizona, said the road closings jibed well with a scheduled stop, so he was using the down time to wash clothes.

“Could be worse,” said Frazier, who has been driving trucks over the road for almost two years.

If he had one piece of advice for other drivers on the road Frazier said it would be this: when passing a truck, allow for ample room before pulling back into a lane in front of a truck.

“If we have to stop for any reason we can’t stop on a dime, especially in bad weather,” Frazier said,