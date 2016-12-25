At about 4:45 p.m., the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol announced the imminent closing of eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown, except for Dickinson and the Bismarck/Mandan metro area.

Also, Highway 83 ​from Minot to Bismarck was being closed due to snow, blowing and drifting snow, and ice on the roadways creating near zero visibility at times.

At about 4:12 p.m., authorities issued a no-travel advisory for western, central, and northeastern North Dakota due to snow, blowing snow, and ice under the snow creating hazardous driving conditions. Cities included in the advisory were: Williston, Dickinson, Minot, Bismarck, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Valley City, Grand Forks and surrounding areas.

Around 5 p.m. , a travel alert was issued for Fargo, Mayville, Hillsboro, Casselton, Lisbon, Wahpeton, and surrounding areas, as icy roads and slush on roadways was creating slippery driving conditions.

According to a report released Sunday afternoon by the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks:

Between 5-6 p.m. Sunday, heavy snow was expected to develop in a band extending from Valley City and Hillsboro in North Dakota to Bemidji in west central Minnesota.

Snow and strong winds along and to the north of that band were expected to intensify into the evening and overnight Sunday, with very heavy snow expected between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Travel in the northern parts of the Red River Valley were expected to be dangerous if not impossible by late Sunday afternoon.

Snow accumulations Sunday evening into Monday morning were expected to be between 8-12 inches in the Grand Forks, Mayville and Cooperstown areas of North Dakota, according to the Weather Service, which said the Fargo-Moorhead area was expected to receive 1-2 inches of snow.

The strongest northwest winds are expected Monday morning in eastern North Dakota and winds will peak in western Minnesota sometime Monday afternoon.

Winds in the area are expected to drop to about 10 to 15 mph by Monday night or Tuesday morning, according to the Weather Service.