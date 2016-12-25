Search
No-travel advisory posted for ND; I-94 closed west of Jamestown

    Pedestrian struck by train near downtown Fargo

    By Dave Olson Today at 3:35 p.m.
    Emergency workers try to help someone struck by a train near the 1700 block of Main Avenue of Fargo on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Dave Olson / The Forum3 / 3

    FARGO -- A man was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon, Dec. 25, with severe injuries after he was struck by a train near the 1700 block of Main Avenue in Fargo.

    The incident happened just before 3 p.m.

    Fargo Police Sgt. Michael Sanden said a man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a train, but the extent of the injuries weren’t immediately known.

    An ambulance took the victim to Sanford Medical Center in downtown Fargo.

    No other details were immediately available.

