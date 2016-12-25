Pedestrian struck by train near downtown Fargo
FARGO -- A man was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon, Dec. 25, with severe injuries after he was struck by a train near the 1700 block of Main Avenue in Fargo.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m.
Fargo Police Sgt. Michael Sanden said a man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a train, but the extent of the injuries weren’t immediately known.
An ambulance took the victim to Sanford Medical Center in downtown Fargo.
No other details were immediately available.