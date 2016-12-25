Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

No-travel advisory posted for ND; I-94 closed west of Jamestown

    George Michael dies at 53

    By Variety.com Today at 5:36 p.m.
    British singer George Michael poses for photographers before a 2011 news conference at the Royal Opera House in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth1 / 3
    British singer George Michael performs on the first night of the British leg of his tour at the MEN Arena in Manchester, England, Nov. 17, 2006. REUTERS/Phil Noble2 / 3
    George Michael3 / 3

    LONDON -- George Michael, the pop artist and former member of the group Wham!, has died at the age of 53.

    The singer "passed away peacefully at his home," according to a statement from his publicist provided to the BBC.

    "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," read the statement.

    "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

    Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, formed duo Wham! with schoolfriend Andrew Ridgeley; their hits included "Club Tropicana" and "Last Christmas." He later went solo, with his first solo album, "Faith," becoming a huge success. He sold more than 100 million albums over almost four decades.

    Explore related topics:NewsGeorge MichaelMusic
    Advertisement
    randomness