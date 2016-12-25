MATBUS, MAT Paratransit starting two hours late Monday
FARGO – Due to poor weather and road conditions, MATBUS fixed routes and MAT Paratransit services will begin two hours late Monday, Dec. 26. Service will begin at 8:15 a.m., with the Ground Transportation Center scheduled to open at 8:00 a.m.
An assessment of weather and road conditions will be conducted early Monday morning and, if additional route cancellations become necessary, will be announced. MATBUS requests that you adjust your plans to accommodate delays.