Some power problems reported, no travel advised in ND; I-94 closed west of Jamestown

    MATBUS, MAT Paratransit starting two hours late Monday

    By Forum Staff Report Today at 10:59 p.m.

    FARGO – Due to poor weather and road conditions, MATBUS fixed routes and MAT Paratransit services will begin two hours late Monday, Dec. 26.  Service will begin at 8:15 a.m., with the Ground Transportation Center scheduled to open at 8:00 a.m.

    An assessment of weather and road conditions will be conducted early Monday morning and, if additional route cancellations become necessary, will be announced. MATBUS requests that you adjust your plans to accommodate delays.

