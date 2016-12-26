Interstate 90 reopens in SD, but conditions still poor

Icy, snow-packed roads and strong winds causing limited visibility at times are still creating very difficult travel conditions with reduced speeds along I-90, especially from Wall east.

Many “no travel advisories” are still posted in northwestern, north central and northeast parts of the state.

Motorists are encouraged to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd, by downloading the SDDOT511 app or by calling 5-1-1 before heading out.