Rural Perham man injured when fish house fire spreads to nearby homes
PERHAM, Minn.—A rural Perham man was injured Sunday, Dec. 25, when a fish house fire spread to nearby residences.
According to a report released by the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office:
Perham area fire crews and members of the sheriff's office were called about 6:30 a.m. Sunday to the rural Perham residence of Paul Krause, 62, where a fire in a fish house n dry land spread to nearby structures.
Krause suffered minor injuries when he attempted to put out the fire, according to the report, which stated the structures involved suffered about $25,000-$30,000 in damages.