It was already a soggy year, then more than an inch of rain fell on Christmas Day.

“That’s what catapulted us into the record books,” said Tony Zaleski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

The Twin Cities has received 40.32 inches of precipitation so far in 2016, according to the National Weather Service. The previous wettest year was more than a century ago, in 1911, when 40.15 inches was recorded.

The region saw relatively normal precipitation through July, and then the downpours started and continued into an abnormally wet late summer and fall. Just over five inches of rain fell in July, more than an inch above normal. August had nearly eight inches, about three and a half inches above normal, Zaleski said .

Nearly five and a half inches fell in September, more than two inches above average.

“Even in October, which can be a dry month, we got 3.41 inches,” which was almost an inch above normal, Zaleski said. The year has finished wet with nearly three inches in November and more than two inches in December, both over an inch above average.