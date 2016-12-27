Comedian, actor Ricky Harris dies at 54

Harris's film and TV credits span "Murder Was The Case," "Heat," "Poetic Justice," "Bones," "Moesha," "Everyone Hates Chris" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story." He most recently starred in Thomas J. Churchill's "Check Point" which will be released on Jan. 20.

A native of Long Beach, Harris was also involved in the 1990s West Coast rap scene and contributed to many hip-hop records. He notably collaborated with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Dr. Dre and lent his voice to popular hip-hop songs such as Ice Cube's "Turn Off the Radio" and Snoop Dogg's "W-Balls."

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Warren G and Cedric the Entertainer are among the many hip-hop artists who expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Harris.