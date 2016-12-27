"It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you Taylor Swift. My grandpa was so excited!!" wrote Robert Frye on Twitter. "Taking selfies, holding babies, hugging grandpas and leaving lipstick marks. Taylor Swift does it all. Awsome day for my Popo!!" he captioned another post.

Swift is known for making personal appearances and orchestrating surprises—in June, she popped in on a fan's wedding. 2016 has been a quiet year musically for Swift—with the exception of a single for "Fifty Shades Darker" she recently dropped with Zayn Malik—but she has kept busy, recently launching an exclusive video channel on DirecTV and AT&T.