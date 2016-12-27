Ice cancels Tuesday Hjemkomst Center sleigh rides
MOORHEAD -- Icy conditions have forced the cancellation of sleigh rides Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.
The rides are expected to resume Wednesday, Dec. 28, and continue through Friday, Dec. 29, with hours from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $4 per person, with children 2 and under free.
There are no reservations or advance ticket sales.
The sleigh rides are sponsored by Moorhead Parks and Recreation and the Historical & Cultural Society of Clay County.
The rides are provided by the Red River Harness Club.