Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Carrie Fisher, 'Star Wars' actress and writer who rocketed to fame as Princess Leia, dies at 60

    Ice cancels Tuesday Hjemkomst Center sleigh rides

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:09 p.m.
    In this file photo, Derik and Sari Kraft of Dakota Carriage Company give sleigh rides through Viking Ship Park in Moorhead, Minn. on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015. Carrie Snyder / The Forum

    MOORHEAD -- Icy conditions have forced the cancellation of sleigh rides Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

    The rides are expected to resume Wednesday, Dec. 28, and continue through Friday, Dec. 29, with hours from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $4 per person, with children 2 and under free.

    There are no reservations or advance ticket sales.

    The sleigh rides are sponsored by Moorhead Parks and Recreation and the Historical & Cultural Society of Clay County.

    The rides are provided by the Red River Harness Club.

    Explore related topics:NewsIceHjemkomst Centersleigh rides
    Advertisement
    randomness