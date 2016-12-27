According to court documents, Tillotson and Forman allegedly pursued or shot deer on Nov. 12, 13 and 16 in McCook County, but the East River deer hunting season didn't open until Nov. 19.

In addition, Tillotson and Forman are accused of hunting between sunset and sunrise by using vehicle headlights to spot deer "while having in his possession or control a firearm whereby a deer could be killed," court documents state.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Kevan Pribyl, of Spencer, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of big game. According to court documents, Pribyl willfully possessed a butchered deer on the same three dates.

Unlawful hunting and possession of big game are Class 1 misdemeanors punishable upon conviction by a maximum of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. Hunting with artificial light is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. The charges were filed against all three individuals on Dec. 2.

In another case, 21-year-old Seth Sperling, of Canistota, was also charged with unauthorized hunting for shooting a buck deer with a rifle on Nov. 19 on property where he did not have a license, court documents state. He was also charged with unlawfully transporting the deer and marking it with an archery tag.

The charges were filed on Nov. 30. Unlawful transportation of animals is a Class 1 misdemeanor, and violating hunting tag rules is a Class 2 misdemeanor.