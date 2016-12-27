Add sweet and tart citrus to wintry cuisine

So in the frigid months, I find solace sinking into layers of thermals and consuming lots of tropical citrus. Not only are they satisfying to devour fresh, the skin and rind carry strong oils and aromas perfect for seasoning dishes and candying.

The blood orange is by far my favorite citrus, it is sweet and tart and my essential lunch sack snack during these dark days. Their rouge pigment is attributed to low temperatures at night during their growing season in their native Mediterranean.

Pomelos — a hybrid of the grapefruit — look like dinosaur eggs and have segments filled with plump pieces of pulp. Kumquats are tiny, bite-sized fruits that look a lot like miniature oranges. They are extremely tart and can be eaten whole. My first introduction to the kumquat was some years ago when I found myself on a citrus farm in California filling bushels of them with two of my best friends.

I had met my girlfriends, Tanya and Marci, in San Francisco for a springtime vacation. Marci lived in California, and Tanya and I were visiting her from Arizona and Massachusetts respectively. Marci had arranged for us to visit her friend Doug's citrus farm an hour drive outside of the city.

Upon arriving on the organic farm, we received a tour of the acres of various citrus trees — lemons, limes, oranges — a vision perfectly new to me. There was a dazzling contrast between the golden lemons nestled among the green leaves in picturesque rows. Doug plucked a bright yellow lemon from a tree and peeled it for us to try. A delightful and intense puckering sensation filled the inside of my mouth. Never before had I consumed such a fresh and ripe piece of citrus.

As the tour finished, we made our way to the kumquats. I'm not sure where along the way he had acquired them, but Doug had three woven baskets that had straps attached to them in his arms and he handed them to us. He smiled and said we each had to fill a basket — to earn our stay for the night — he added jokingly. The baskets sat on our chests like a reverse backpack, so we could easily reach up, pluck and drop the kumquats into the basket. We spent the afternoon in the California sunshine, picking fruit, some going in the baskets, some in our mouths and laughing the way 20-something girlfriends on vacation do — with excitement and love for each other.

Our friendship is based on a mutual affection and understanding and is strong enough that we can (and do) go months without talking and years without seeing each other but still fall back to where we left off. We enjoy having adventures, which was why we weren't living in the same city at the time of our orchard adventure, but instead discovering our own paths.

Five years earlier, we had taken a spontaneous road trip from Madison to New Orleans. We had our tarot cards read in the French Quarter and sat by levees drinking warm beers and ate swordfish at Jacques Imo's.

At age 20, it seemed like every experience I had with my friends was new, exciting and a little uncertain. Marci and Tanya quickly had grown to become like sisters to me. We still can make each other laugh, we have witnessed the other's vulnerable tears and we have felt each other's growing pains.

Food scientist Harold McGee says that, "Citrus fruits are among the most important of all tree fruits," and I believe that friendships are the most important among relationships. Four years ago, I stood on a busy street corner in New York City, at 2 in the morning in hysterical tears while Tanya sat on the receiving end — four time zones away — listening to my anxieties of not belonging. When I couldn't make it to her baby shower because of my job, she, Marci, my sister and another friend came to find me in northern Minnesota, so we could celebrate together.

It seems that the longer a friendship lasts, the more like family the relationship becomes. Similar to the citrus fruits, which began with just three varieties and now have enough to form an actual clan. My friendships have built upon each other and grown to include many beautiful humans.

How to supreme an orange

This culinary technique is basically peeling an orange, or any citrus with a knife to eliminate the white pith. The next step is slicing out the segments, so they are munchable without any annoying membrane.

1. Slice top and bottom of fruit.

2. Using the sharpest part of the knife peel down following the natural curve of the fruit.

3. Gently slice each segment away from the membrane.

4. Squeeze excess juice and drink.

Citrus and Avocado Salad

2 blood oranges

1 pink grapefruit

1 navel orange

1 avocado, thinly sliced

10 kalamata olives, halved

1 shallot (or ½ red onion) small diced

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

½ teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon fresh tarragon, thinly sliced

½ cup chopped walnuts

Salt

Fresh ground pepper

Peel fruits with a knife and slice into ¼-inch wide rounds and arrange on a plate. Arrange avocado and olives on top. In a small mixing bowl, whisk shallot, olive oil, vinegar and honey and drizzle of the plate of fruit. Garnish with fresh tarragon and walnuts. Salt and pepper to taste.

Candied Citrus Peel

4 cups sugar

2 cups water

Peel fruits with a knife (supreme technique) and clean off all white pith by sliding the knife horizontally. Thinly slice the pieces of peel into 1/8 to ¼ inch wide slices.

In a medium saucepan, cook the peels, water and sugar over medium heat. Simmer slowly until the peels look translucent. Remove the pan from heat and cool for five minutes.

Set a wire cooling rack over a baking pan and scoop the peels out to air dry. Once dry toss the peels in with ¼ cup of granulated sugar.

The syrup can be saved to flavor cocktails, and the candied peel can be eaten as a snack or diced up and garnished on top of desserts.

Preserved Lemons

10 lemons

Kosher salt

1 heaping teaspoon black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

Slice each lemon from the top to within 1/2 inch of the bottom, almost cutting them into quarters but leaving them attached at one end. Rub kosher salt over the cut surfaces. Pour salt in the bottom of the jar to cover. Layer the lemons in the jar. Sprinkle salt on each layer.

Press the lemons down to release their juices. Add to the jar the peppercorns and bay leaves.

Close the jar and let ripen at cool room temperature, shaking the jar every day for 3 to 4 weeks, or until the rinds are tender to the bite. Then store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Blood Orange Sorbet

3 cups sugar

Zest of one blood orange

2 cups water

1 cup blood orange juice

In a medium saucepan combine all ingredients and bring to a boil. Let it cool down completely. Follow instructions on ice cream maker.