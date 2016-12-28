Weather Talk: Each unit of temperature range is the same

Perhaps it is out of exasperation, but some people make the claim, "Once the temperature goes below zero, it's all the same: too cold." But this statement is only a partial truth. Each degree the temperature goes down is an equal amount of difference in temperature. Ten degrees is 20 degrees colder than 30 degrees, just as 10 below is 20 degrees colder than 10 above. The difference between 25 degrees and zero is the same as the difference between zero and 25 below. The colder it is, the more energy it costs to keep your house livable, the harder it is for your car to start and the colder you will get walking from one to the other. Summer will bring the same comparison and the same reality. The difference between 80 degrees and 90 degrees is the same as the difference between 90 degrees and 100 degrees. Each unit of temperature range is the same, no matter where it is on the scale.