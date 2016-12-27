Menorah being displayed on Fargo Civic Center lawn

Following the short ceremony, holiday refreshments will be served at the Fargo Public Library, accompanied by activities for children and a special appearance by balloon twister Jeffrey Salveson.

The menorah will remain on display until the last day of Chanukah on Sunday, Jan. 1. The celebration is one of numerous public Chanukah events sponsored by Chabad in North Dakota this year. For more information, email info@jewishnd.org or call (701) 212-4164.