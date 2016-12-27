United Blood Services seeks blood donations

United Blood Services is the only blood provider to almost 70 hospitals across North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. The blood supply depends on donations from volunteer donors.

UBS said in a release that hospital and patient needs have been and continue to be met, but is requesting donations to build the blood supply back to an adequate level.

Nearly 250 donations are needed every day to meet patient needs, the release stated. About 30 percent of the blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood.

Donors can make an appointment to donate blood at www.UnitedBloodServices.org or by calling (877) 827-4376.