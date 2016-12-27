In Bismarck, motor graders were getting stuck after the holiday storm of 12.5 inches and slower-moving front-end loaders were being used as only snow emergency routes were open as of Tuesday afternoon, with some only one lane in areas.

Jeff Heintz, public works director for Bismarck, said crews Tuesday afternoon into the night were clearing main arterial routes and were trying to make at least one pass down the middle of city residential streets.

“Don’t be disheartened if you see activity and then the snow plow operators leave,” said Heintz. “They’ll be back to continue efforts to widen streets. They’re trying to give everyone the ability to have access and then will be working to widen the streets in town.”

Bismarck Police Chief Dan Donlin was urging only traveling in the city when necessary.

It was the same story in Minot, where Police Capt. John Klug also urged only emergency traveling in the city when necessary to allow street crews to work more easily on the 550 miles of city streets following a third blizzard in a month that has dumped 41 inches on the city since Thanksgiving.

Minot has also hired private contractors to help with snow removal in the southern part of the city.