Trump Tower lobby briefly evacuated over suspicious package

A spokesman for New York City's Police said the department's bomb squad responded to the scene, and the authorities issued an all-clear message shortly afterward.

"Suspicious package at Trump Tower has been examined by NYPD Bomb Squad," NYPD News Twitter account said. "Deemed to be an unattended bag and safe."

ABC News correspondent Aaron Katersky reported on Twitter the suspicious package contained children's toys.

Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and was not at the 58-story skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan. The lobby is often thronged with tourists.