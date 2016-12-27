Instagram released the locations with the most posts from each state this month, and Grand Forks made three appearances in the top five, with the University of North Dakota, the Ralph Engelstad Arena and the city itself.

The five most Instagrammed locations in North Dakota in 2016 were:

• Fargo

• UND

• NDSU

• Ralph Engelstad Arena

• Grand Forks

North Dakota followed a pattern for many rural states with its top Instagram locations dominated by state universities.

Grand Forks Downtown Development Association Executive Director Sarah Prout said tagging locations and hashtags on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook is a driver for attracting visitors.

"It's actually really important to us as a nonprofit and a community engagement organization," she said.

The group has worked to improve their social media presence on all platforms this year, Prout said, resulting in a 3,000 increase in followers on Facebook.

"We want people to engage with downtown," Prout said.

Shops, bars and restaraunts associated with the organization have been encouraged to use the hashtag #godowntowngf. Brick and Barley and Kittsona are some of the most frequent users of the hashtag.

Prout said the hashtag has taken off this year.

"It's something that's really important to us," she said.