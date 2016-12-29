Weather Talk: Definition of 'cold' depends on where you live

What defines cold? Anywhere you go in the country, the definition of cold changes depending on where you live. The National Weather Service keeps this in mind by changing the criteria of advisories, watches and warnings. Here in the Northern Plains, the criteria for the NWS to issue a wind chill advisory is -25℉ or below wind chill values. Places in the South have much different criteria because they are not use to the cold temperatures. In Raleigh, N.C., a wind chill advisory will be issued for wind chill values between 0℉ and -14℉. In Tampa, Fla., it is issued for wind chill values below 35℉ or lower. Places even colder than Fargo, such as Alaska, will issue a wind chill advisory for wind chill values between -40℉ and -50℉.