The shortest day of the year was on Dec. 21, the date of the winter solstice, when the time between sunrise and sunset in Fargo Moorhead was eight hours and 31 minutes long. However, the latest sunrise of the year is skewed about 10 to 11 days after the solstice. Today, sunrise is at 8:13 a.m. CST, which is about three minutes later than sunrise on the winter solstice. This is the latest sunrise of the solar year in Fargo Moorhead. Likewise, the earliest sunset was on Dec. 10 when the sun set at 4:38 p.m. This was about three minutes earlier than the sunset on the winter solstice. These discrepancies are due to the eccentricity of Earth's orbit and the obliquity of Earth's annual motion around the sun. Basically, our clocks have 24 hours to a day, but the actual period from one solar noon to the next varies throughout the year.