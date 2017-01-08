The all-time record low temperature for Fargo Moorhead is 48 degrees below zero, Fahrenheit, set 130 years ago today. Temperatures in the minus 40s are extremely rare in the Fargo area. In fact, they have been non-existent since the 1880s. The climate was colder then. Also, our metropolitan area has grown significantly since the 1880s. There are a lot more furnaces, cars and other heat-generating devices than there were 130 years ago. One of the ways extremely cold temperature records occur is when cold air settles into a narrow valley and then drains downhill on a clear, calm night. But the flat terrain of the Red River Valley is not conducive to cold air drainage. It is certainly possible that a 40-below temperature will happen again in Fargo-Moorhead. Such temperatures do happen in our region. But this would require a remarkably cold night and a perfect set of circumstances.