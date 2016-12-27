Driver, 9-year-old passenger hurt in Becker County snowmobile crash
LAKE PARK, Minn.—A snowmobile driver and 9-year-old passenger were injured in a crash on Tuesday, Dec. 27 while riding north of Lake Park.
Emergency crews and the Becker County Sheriff's Office responded about noon to a call about a snowmobile crash on 230th Street in Hamden Township, according to a news release.
The driver of the snowmobile, 39-year-old Lanna Lappi, of Rochester, Minn., and the passenger were taken by ambulance to a Fargo hospital with non-critical injuries.
The driver and passenger were wearing helmets and the incident remains under investigation, Sheriff Todd Glander said in the release.