Despite the lag on the Horizon construction timetable, Kovash said students will be able to attend the schools they are assigned to next fall, even if quarters might be a little cramped.

"One thing we can assure our parents is that all of the students will be at the sites they should be attending," she said.

Construction on the fifth- and sixth-grade addition to Horizon, 3601 12th Ave. S., started six to eight weeks behind schedule because of delays getting permits at the state level, Kovash said.

Thanks to good weather this summer that extended deep into the fall, a couple of weeks of work was made up, she said.

Of the two academic wings being added at Horizon, the south wing is closer to completion and should to be ready for students in September 2017, along with the gymnasium and music room, Kovash said.

There are no promises yet to have the north academic wing ready for the start of the next school year, she said.

"We have a little bit of planning to do if the north wing is not open in the fall," Kovash said. "Again, so much depends on the weather."

Kovash said many fifth- and sixth-graders could go to classes in the completed wing, and some sixth-graders could use rooms in the seventh- and eighth-grade area of the school, but those discussions are tentative.

"It's pretty early for that," she said. "We'll see how the (construction) season goes."

Dan Kleist, a construction manager for Gehrtz Construction Services, told the School Board in late November that he expects 50 to 100 workmen on the job site in late February to early March. "It's going to be a very busy place come spring and summer," he said.

Dorothy Dodds Elementary, 4400 24th Ave. S., was originally planned to open in fall 2018, but construction of the kindergarten through fourth-grade school was moved up a year to handle the district's burgeoning enrollment, Kovash said.

She said the single-story design of the elementary school is less complex than the Horizon addition, with no need to hook new plumbing, electrical, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation systems into existing systems, which needs to be done at Horizon.

"We're feeling good (about Dorothy Dodds)," Kovash said.

She lauded the work of Clay County and the city of Moorhead to get roads and infrastructure to the site.

"The elementary school was out in a field where there was no road," Kovash said.

Construction of the schools is being paid for with the proceeds of a $78.2 million bond issue approved in November 2015. Some funds from that bond issue have also gone to create secure entrances and do other renovations at the district's other schools.

When classes begin in September 2017, all of the elementary schools will take kindergarten through fourth grades.

The Probstfield Education Center will revert to being an early learning center and will also house offices for community education and the school district's main office.